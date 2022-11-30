|
30.11.2022 13:51:00
1 Top Growth Stock to Consider Buying Now
While many growth stocks have fallen significantly in 2022, there's still a lot of speculation priced into many of them -- particularly those that have multi-billion-dollar market caps (some are in the tens of billions) yet are still consistently unprofitable. But this isn't the story for all the growth stocks that have taken severe beatings this year.A prime example of a highly profitable company that has been lumped into the market's sell-off of fast-growing tech companies is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). The debt-free cash cow's shares are down more than 45% year to date and more than 50% over the past 12 months.Given the company's impressive profitability and the pullback in its stock price, is now a good time for investors to buy shares of The Trade Desk?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!