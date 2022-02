1 Top Metaverse Stock to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The metaverse is still an evolving and nebulous technology, and we are probably several years away from seeing it in action. Even so, the basic concept is straightforward: The metaverse will be a virtual world (or a network of virtual worlds) in which people can interact with each other and their environment. And Matterport's (NASDAQ: MTTR) 3D capture technology could play an important role in constructing those worlds.In this Backstage Pass clip, recorded on Jan. 11, Motley Fool contributor Jamie Louko shares his thoughts on why Matterport could be a great way to invest in the metaverse, an industry that some analysts peg at over $1 trillion a decade from now .Continue reading