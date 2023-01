1 Top Multifamily Real Estate Stock to Buy in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The pandemic and record-low interest rates combined to spark a housing market rally that drove home prices and apartment rental rates to unprecedented heights. Now, rising interest rates and recession fears have turned that tide.The stock market feeds on growth, of course, and the sudden lack of it has caused a lot of investors to bail out, driving down the price of some real estate investment trusts (REITs) that now deserve serious consideration.That group includes Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS), which owns a portfolio of about 62,000 units in 253 apartment communities in and around San Francisco, Southern California, and Seattle, Washington. These are areas that have been among the nation's highest-priced housing markets for years and, while sales prices and rent growth rates have cooled off a bit in them, properties in those markets are still in high demand.