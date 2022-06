1 Top Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market Over the Long Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The list of the most popular companies on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is not a great hunting ground for potential investments, if recent history is any indication. From speculative biotechnology and cannabis companies to meme stocks to busted IPOs, many of the 100 most widely held stocks in the trading app users' portfolios have greatly underperformed the market in the past year. However, not all Robinhood Top 100 stocks are set to disappoint investors. One that caught my eye is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the owner of Google, YouTube, and the Android operating system. Here's why Alphabet is set to crush the market in the long run. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading