1 Top Stock for Long-Term Investors to Buy for the Upcoming Bull Market: Okta

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) got off to a great start this year, with the stock ending the first quarter up 26%. It's a remarkable reversal of investor sentiment toward the company, which shifted from extremely pessimistic in 2022 to optimistic about the company's future in 2023.There is little doubt that the company has many positive long-term attributes. But in the short term, the possibility of a recession in the U.S. (Okta's largest market) is still very much on the table. If a prolonged recession were to occur, sentiment toward the company could turn sour again, with the stock price quickly deflating.With that said, should you take a chance and invest in the long-term upside of this identity management company, or should you stay on the sidelines?Continue reading