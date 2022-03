1 Top Stock for the Post-Pandemic World

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been more than two years since the World Health Organization declared the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after more than 450 million cases and 6 million deaths, life is getting back to normal in many locations. The United Kingdom has ended all remaining travel restrictions as of March 18. Switzerland has withdrawn COVID testing requirements for visitors, and Denmark declared last month that COVID is no longer "a socially critical disease." So while there are still places where COVID cases are flaring -- China and Hong Kong are seeing a sharp spike -- the trend in Europe and North America is promising. Travel and leisure companies should benefit as the world completes its rebound from the pandemic, and one company is better positioned than perhaps any other: Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).Airbnb was founded in 2007 in San Francisco. It operates an online platform that pairs travelers (referred to by the company as "guests") with property owners ("hosts"). Like other companies that operate in the peer-to-peer sharing economy, such as Lyft or Uber Technologies, Airbnb profits by connecting buyers to sellers and then charging fees to both parties. Guests pay about 14%, while hosts pay a more modest percentage (less than 3%). Continue reading