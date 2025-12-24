Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
24.12.2025 22:00:00
1 Top Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2026
Technology stocks have delivered a resilient performance in 2025, which is evident from the 21% jump in the Nasdaq Composite index this year as of this writing. I call the sector's performance resilient because tech stocks have been under stress at certain times this year owing to various factors.From the potential fallout of the Trump administration's tariffs to concerns about heavy artificial intelligence (AI) spending turning into a bubble, there have been times when investors have panicked and hit the sell button. However, the strong growth that tech companies have been reporting this year has helped them overcome the negatives.The good part is that the strong spending on AI infrastructure is set to drive the stock market higher over the next couple of years. According to JPMorgan, the S&P 500 index's average earnings growth could be between 13% and 15% for "at least the next two years," thanks to the "AI supercycle." As a result, it won't be surprising to see Nasdaq stocks jumping higher in the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
