1 Top Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2026
The stock market is off to a decent start in the new year. The S&P 500 index is up 1.5% in the first two weeks of 2026, and there is a good chance that the benchmark index will continue to head higher as the year progresses.Goldman Sachs' analysts expect U.S. stocks to rise for the fourth straight year, driven by a resilient economy, robust artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending, and potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The investment bank's strategists expect a 12% appreciation in the S&P 500 in 2026. Tech stocks are likely to play a central role once again in driving the stock market rally this year on the back of continued growth in AI spending.The investment bank estimates that large hyperscalers increased their capital spending by 70% last year. The good part is that these hyperscalers are expected to bump up their capital spending at healthy double-digit rates in 2026. This probably explains why investors continue to remain bullish about the tech sector. The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index has already gained 3% in 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 so far.
