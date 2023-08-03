|
03.08.2023 16:52:14
1 Top Stock to Play the Data Center AI Movement
With generative AI (like ChatGPT) optimism going strong, it should come as no surprise that data center companies are doing well. There's only one catch: AI infrastructure construction is booming, but a bit at the expense of more traditional data center architecture, as reported by top chip designers Intel and AMD.It makes no difference to Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), though. The company sailed past financial expectations in the second quarter of 2023 and offered investors a peek at what is sure to be a great second half of 2023. This is an "expensive" stock, but for good reason.Arista Networks designs hardware called routers and switches for the data center and network communications industry. Think of routers and switches as the pieces of infrastructure that make up the information highway system for the internet and the cloud (data centers are the computing unit of both). Arista also provides engineering services and software management solutions for network operators.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
