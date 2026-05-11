CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137
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11.05.2026 22:15:00
1 Top Wall Street Analyst Thinks CRISPR Therapeutics Could More Than Double. Should You Buy the Stock Hand Over Fist?
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has performed well over the past year. The company's shares have climbed 56%, while the S&P 500 has gained a comparatively unimpressive 30%. Could there be even more upside for the biotech over the next 12 months? Based on Wall Street price targets, there is. Let's find out whether investors should rush to invest in CRISPR Therapeutics before the stock (hopefully) rises even more. CRISPR Therapeutics' average price target (according to Yahoo! Finance) is $82.55, which implies an upside of almost 51% from its current levels, as of this writing. Some individual analysts are even more bullish on the stock. For instance, Piper Sandler's Edward Tenthoff has a target price of $110 on CRISPR Therapeutics, implying the company could slightly more than double over the next 12 months. It's not too difficult to see why Tenthoff and other analysts are excited about the biotech's prospects. CRISPR Therapeutics could have important clinical trial data readouts in the coming months that could jolt its share price, provided they are positive. Some of the candidates the gene-editing specialist is working on could represent significant breakthroughs in their respective niches.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|44,11
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