:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
29.11.2025 14:15:00
1 Travel Stock That Should Be on Every Investor's Holiday List
The holiday travel season is upon us. You may not like the price you paid for your family vacation, but companies in the travel industry sure do. Trillions of dollars are spent on travel every year, representing 10% of the global economy, making it one of the world's largest sectors.One company stands above travel competitors, and is set to lead this industry over the next decade: Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).Here's why this should be the one stock on your holiday wish list.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!