1 Tremendous Stock That Can Provide a Growing Stream of Passive Income

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR), a self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT), recently reported earnings that show the company can easily pay and raise its dividend. The self-storage business is highly stable and represents an excellent opportunity for investors looking to create passive income. And the company's growth strategy could increase its payout over time. The second-quarter earnings report showed that revenue grew 25% to $475 million, and same-store revenue (revenue growth from stores open more than 12 months) was up 22%.As a REIT, Extra Space reports funds from operations (FFO), or net income minus noncash items like depreciation, amortization, and gains from real estate sales. For the quarter, FFO was up 32% to $4.13 per share, which supports its healthy quarterly dividend of $1.50, which was increased by 50% over last year.Continue reading