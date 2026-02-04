Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
04.02.2026 13:30:00
1 Trillion-Dollar AI Superstar That's Eating Netflix's Lunch
Owning companies that successfully disrupt an industry to create an entirely new category can result in huge gains for investors. This is what Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has achieved. Shares have skyrocketed an unbelievable 2,580% in the past 15 years (as of Jan. 30).For a business whose primary purpose is to win attention, engagement is a crucial data point for investors and the leadership team to track closely. However, Netflix has some work to do here.This trillion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) superstar is eating Netflix's lunch. And its shares have outperformed the streaming stock in the past one-, three-, and five-year periods.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 703,00
|1,24%