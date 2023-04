1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 28% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting a lot of attention this current earnings season. The race is on among America's largest technology companies to see who can most effectively implement the technology. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) started 2023 seemingly on the back foot, as its key competitor Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) capitalized on its stake in the current hot AI company, ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Since then, Google engineers have been racing to compete. The uncertainty regarding its efforts has weighed on Alphabet's stock price, which remains down 28% from its all-time high. What investors need to note here is that search engines are only one application for AI technology, and Alphabet is finding AI success in other areas too, including cloud computing. It's part of why investors might want to take this opportunity to buy Alphabet stock on the dip.