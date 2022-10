1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 32% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Considering the steep losses in the stock market this year -- particularly those in the technology sector -- investors are paying close attention to the current earnings season. Large organizations can provide helpful hints about the health of the consumer and the economy, so it's important to keep an eye on their results. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) released its fiscal 2023 first-quarter report on Oct. 25, and it showed signs of weakness particularly in its consumer-focused segments. While that's a symptom of a sputtering economy, its cloud business put up much stronger results.Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella remarked that the company would prioritize the areas set to benefit most from long-term trends toward digital technology, and the cloud fits squarely into that mold. Despite Microsoft stock falling by 7% following the Q1 report, here's why investors should take positivity from the company's strategy and buy it on the dip.Continue reading