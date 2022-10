1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 33% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 index is trading firmly in bear market territory with a year-to-date loss of 30%, so the financial results of the largest technology companies are extremely important to watch at the moment. Earnings season for the quarter ended Sept. 30 is now underway, and Google's trillion-dollar parent, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), released its results last week. It revealed a clear slowdown in the most fundamental parts of its business, but the fast-growing Google Cloud was a bright spot once again.Investors have sent Alphabet stock down 33% in the last 12 months, but here's why they should look beyond the company's recent struggles and focus on the long term -- there are no shortage of positives. Continue reading