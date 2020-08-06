1 U.S. Natural Cookie Dough Brand Sweet Loren's Launches Single-Serve Size of Its Safe-to-Eat-Raw Edible Cookie Dough, Chainwide at Publix

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Loren's, the #1 natural cookie dough brand in the U.S., announces the launch of a new 3.6oz single-serve size Edible Cookie Dough at all Publix supermarkets. The new 3.6oz complements the current 12oz jar in its Edible Cookie Dough line.

The single-serve comes in delectable Chocolate Chunk and Birthday Cake flavors, with a recyclable spoon under the lid. SRP is $2.99.

Sweet Loren's does not contain eggs and uses a special blend of safe-to-eat-raw flours, both of which are necessary to eliminate the risk of salmonella associated with eating raw cookie dough.

Famous for its delicious, convenient and safe-to-eat-raw pre-portioned ready-to-bake cookie dough, Sweet Loren's scoopable Edible Cookie Dough features the same collection of attributes, including plant-based and dairy free, Certified Gluten Free and Vegan, Peanut/Tree Nut Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher Pareve. Sweet Loren's is the only nationally distributed edible cookie dough that has always been safe-to-eat-raw, inclusive of allergen-sensitive and dietary choice consumers.

"We believe everyone—regardless of dietary restriction or lifestyle—deserves a little treat, whether for at-home portion control or on-the-go snacking, now more than ever," says CEO & Founder, Loren Brill.

Consumers are looking for cleaner, plant-based, and allergen-friendly products that don't sacrifice on taste or fun. Sweet Loren's is perfectly positioned at the confluence of healthy indulgence, clean eating, and convenience.

About Sweet Loren's

After beating cancer in her early twenties, founder/CEO Loren Brill made it her mission to eliminate processed foods from her diet. Unable to find great tasting cookies made from clean ingredients, she developed her own.

Sweet Loren's is the #1 natural refrigerated cookie dough brand in the U.S., distributed in over 12,000 grocery stores across the U.S. and over 600 stores in Canada. Made with only clean ingredients, plant-based and dairy-free, Certified Gluten-Free and Vegan, Peanut/Tree Nut free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher Pareve, Sweet Loren's is uncompromisingly delicious, convenient and ready to bake, or enjoy raw, right out of the package. The company ranked #114 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies. Founder and CEO Loren Brill was featured as one of Inc's Female Founders 100, and appeared on the Rachael Ray Show.

For more information visit sweetlorens.com and follow @sweetlorens on social media.

Contact: Jennifer Mezzapellejennifer@sweetlorens.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-us-natural-cookie-dough-brand-sweet-lorens-launches-single-serve-size-of-its-safe-to-eat-raw-edible-cookie-dough-chainwide-at-publix-301107342.html

SOURCE Sweet Loren's