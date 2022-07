1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Put on Your Radar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ: KNTK) is a relatively new company. It formed earlier this year when Altus Midstream combined with BCP Raptor Holdco, the parent company of Eagle Claw Midstream. The combination created a larger-scale midstream company focused on the oil-rich Delaware Basin. Here's a closer look at the company and why dividend investors might want to put it on their watchlist.Kinetik Holdings operates a diversified midstream business in the Delaware Basin. The company has extensive natural gas, crude oil, and water gathering infrastructure and is the largest natural gas processor in the region, with 2 billion cubic feet per day of capacity. It also owns interests in four key pipelines from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast:Continue reading