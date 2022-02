1 Ultra-High-Yield Real Estate Stock to Watch in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) has a sky-high 11.5% dividend yield and a portfolio of properties occupied by mostly high-quality tenants. But is this real estate investment trust (REIT) too good to be true? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 24, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Marc Rapport discuss whether it's a stock to watch in 2022.Continue reading