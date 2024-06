1 Ultra-High-Yielding ETF I Can't Wait to Buy More of in June

I love collecting passive income. It's nice to get paid for work you didn't have to do. I like generating passive income so much that my top financial goal is to eventually make enough each year to cover my recurring expenses. That way, I won't have to work to live. I've got quite a ways to go. However, I get a little bit closer to my goal each month as I grow my passive income. I focus on investing in companies and funds that offer higher-yielding payments that should steadily rise over time. One of my more recent income-focused additions is the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium ETF (NASDAQ: JEPQ). I plan to buy more of that high-yielding exchange-traded fund (ETF) in June. Here's why I'm excited to add to my position this month.The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium ETF's goal is rather straightforward: It aims to deliver monthly income to investors and exposure to the Nasdaq -100 index with less volatility.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel