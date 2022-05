1 Ultra-Important Metric Etsy Shareholders Must Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With people spending more time than usual at home during the worst of the pandemic, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) benefited tremendously. Consumers turned to e-commerce merchants for not only things like face masks but for other products like home furnishings and apparel as well. And Etsy's unique and handcrafted offerings were in great demand with customers. Despite year-over-year revenue growth of 5.2% in Q1, a sharp deceleration from prior quarters, Etsy has proven to be a cash machine, generating positive free cash flow (FCF) on a consistent basis. In an uncertain economic environment, like the one that the U.S. is currently in, investors should seek businesses that possess a superb financial profile. Etsy's stock may be down 62% over the past year, but the company still has a bright and profitable future. Continue reading