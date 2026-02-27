NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.02.2026 18:15:00
1 Unbelievably Cheap Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now
When a company announces a stock split, it doesn't change any of the underlying fundamentals of the business. However, it can signal that management is confident in the continued growth of its stock price.More often than not, management is right. Since 2010, stocks returned an average of 18.3% in the 12 months following a split announcement versus an average of just 13.3% for the S&P 500 in that period, according to data from Bank of America, Bloomberg, and Global Financial Data.One company has seen the opposite happen since announcing its plan to split its shares earlier this month. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares are down more than 5% since its 25-to-1 stock split announcement on Feb. 18. Here's what's weighing down the share price and why it may be an unbelievable opportunity for investors right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
