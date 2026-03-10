Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
10.03.2026 14:51:00
1 Under‑the‑Radar Biotech to Buy for Potential 10X Growth in the Next Decade
Many clinical-stage biotech stocks have the potential to surge by more than 1,000% if they successfully make the transition to the commercial stage with approved and well-received therapies.But small-cap biotechs are also among the riskiest stocks in the market. For every start-up that succeeds, there will be several similar companies that never make the leap to profitability, nor even get a therapy approved by the Food and Drug Administration.Evommune (NYSE: EVMN) could become one of the winners, and its shares are up 54% so far this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
