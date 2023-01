1 Under-the-Radar Beneficiary From the Rise of ChatGPT

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Privately held artificial-intelligence (AI) company OpenAI created a product called ChatGPT. And public interest in AI is booming because of recent advancements with this product. Suddenly everyone wants to know more about AI and how to get rich from the innovation.Public companies are also hopping onto the AI-trend bandwagon. But freelance marketplace Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is jumping onto the trend due to a genuine need. Consumers are increasingly coming to its platform with AI in mind, and the company is making platform changes to accommodate.AI isn't anything new. But interest in AI from the general public is exploding higher.