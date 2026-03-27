Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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27.03.2026 15:45:00
1 Underrated Reason to Invest in Amazon Stock
Even as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the largest companies in the world with a market cap near $2.3 trillion, many remain bullish on the stock. One of the most important reasons investors often cite is Amazon's dominance in cloud computing. There are good reasons why this segment gets so much attention. The cloud computing market is large and still rapidly growing, and besides Amazon's leading market share in this niche, it also boasts a competitive edge thanks to switching costs. However, there are other excellent reasons Amazon's stock is attractive, including a rapidly growing source of revenue that investors shouldn't neglect. Let's look deeper into it. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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