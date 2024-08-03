|
03.08.2024 10:49:00
1 Unfavorable Trend Explains Why Tesla Stock Is Trading 43% Below Its All-Time High
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the world's largest manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs), but it faces growing competition and softening demand, which are heavily impacting sales. As a result, Tesla stock is trading 43% below its all-time high from 2021.Last year, the company slashed its EV prices by an average of 25.1% to counteract those headwinds, and the industry as a whole continued to trim prices in the first quarter of 2024 (according to Cox Automotive). As a result, Tesla's profitability is plummeting. Its earnings per share shrank 46% year over year during the second quarter of 2024 alone. Unfortunately, the price cuts haven't meaningfully boosted sales. Tesla delivered a record 1.8 million EVs during 2023, but its 38% growth rate marked the second consecutive year of deceleration. In the first two quarters of 2024, deliveries actually shrank on a year-over-year basis:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
