1 Unique Marijuana Stock to Put on Your Radar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you think of the marijuana industry, real estate probably isn't the first way you think to invest in it. But maybe you should. In this Motley Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 24, Fool.com contributors Marc Rapport and Matt Frankel discuss why you might want to put unique real estate investment trust (REIT) Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) on your radar. Continue reading