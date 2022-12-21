1 Unique Stock-Split Stock I'm Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most stock splits don't create actual value for shareholders. They give investors more slices of the same pie.However, the recent stock split by Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is different. It completed a unique four-for-one stock split, where investors received one share of its asset management business, Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), for every four shares they currently own. That allowed existing investors to benefit more directly from that business's growth and income. I recently added to my position in both entities and plan to continue buying shares of each.Brookfield Corporation focuses on compounding investor capital over the long term. The company has over $125 billion of capital, generating $5 billion of annual free cash flow. It deploys that capital across its three pillars: asset management, insurance solutions, and operating businesses.