1 Unstoppable AI Stock Down 28% to Buy Before It's Too Late

Some technology sector stocks disappointed investors with their second-quarter earnings and saw their stock prices plunge. Other tech companies are proving they can navigate this tough economic environment and crush all expectations. Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) falls into the latter category.It just delivered a blockbuster quarterly result that beat estimates, and it also raised its full-year revenue forecast for 2023. Duolingo is the largest digital language education platform in the world, and it's now using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate its growth and deliver an even better learning experience for users. The education-focused tech company has a habit of outperforming expectations, and it partially explains why investors have sent its stock price soaring 107% so far this year. But Duolingo stock is still down 28% from its all-time high, which was set during the 2021 tech boom. Now might be a great time to buy before it recovers the rest of that lost ground.