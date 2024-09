1 Unstoppable AI Stock Down 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Artificial intelligence (AI) is forecast to drive a productivity boom across the global economy, but it's also dangerous when placed in the wrong hands. According to a survey conducted by PwC earlier this year, 64% of leading corporate executives think AI will increase cybersecurity risks in their organizations. Cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) recently said it has seen a tenfold increase in email-based phishing attacks over the past year because AI allows malicious actors to rapidly craft realistic content designed to trick corporate employees into handing over sensitive information. So the executives' fears are well founded.Navigating this evolving threat landscape requires advanced protection. SentinelOne (NYSE: S) offers a portfolio of cybersecurity software that utilizes on AI -driven automation to identify threats and respond to problems.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool