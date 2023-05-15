|
15.05.2023 15:25:00
1 Unstoppable AI Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
The technology industry is off to a hot start in 2023, with the Nasdaq-100 index climbing 23% so far. Investors are growing even more optimistic about the sector because many companies have just reported better-than-expected financial results for the quarter ended March 31.Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is one of them. It crushed its prior guidance for revenue and profitability, and the company gave investors more information about how it's deeply integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to cement its leadership position in the digital language education industry.Duolingo stock has soared 100% year to date, but here's why it might go even higher.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
