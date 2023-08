1 Unstoppable AI Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Artificial intelligence investing is intriguing because there are many ways to capitalize on this technological shift. Whether it's software or hardware, there are a lot of products in the AI value chain. However, one is universal among all of them: chips. And to make the smallest, most powerful varieties, you need a specialized extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine. Currently, only one company worldwide has the technology to make these: ASML (NASDAQ: ASML). With such a grasp on an important market, ASML becomes one of the best ways to invest in AI simply because it has a monopoly on a product that is required for chips that power AI .ASML is based in the Netherlands, subjecting it to different laws than the U.S. However, the Dutch and U.S. government are aligned in their interests to keep some of these cutting-edge machines out of the hands of China. Its EUV machines have been banned from China since the beginning, but some DUV (deep ultraviolet) machines will also not be allowed to be sold. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel