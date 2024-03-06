|
06.03.2024 12:00:00
1 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Up 218% in 2023 to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024
Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) operates the world's largest digital language education platform. The company consistently exceeded its own financial forecasts throughout 2023, which sent its stock 218% higher for the year. That was almost as strong as the 239% gain posted by Nvidia -- the best-performing stock in the entire S&P 500.Part of Duolingo's recent success can be attributed to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), which is creating new monetization opportunities. The company intends to use AI even more deeply in 2024, which could further supercharge its results.Duolingo's forecast points to another year of strong revenue growth ahead, but if history is any guide, the company is likely to far exceed expectations. Here's why it's not too late to buy Duolingo stock despite its powerful recent gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
