1 Unstoppable Business This Billionaire Investor Is Bullish On In 2023 and Beyond

The Forbes 400 list, which makes up the 400 richest Americans, has a legendary hedge fund manager on it. This successful investor, whose estimated net worth is an astonishing $6.7 billion, has an unbelievable track record in the public markets. His firm produced an annualized return of 20% over a 40-year stretch between 1970 and 2010. I'm talking about George Soros. While Soros' investment strategy has famously focused on global macro bets, he also owns some wonderful businesses that readers might consider holding for a longer time period. In fact, he's bullish on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), as his family office and previous hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, had under 4% of its assets in the e-commerce juggernaut. This makes it the $5.9 billion portfolio's fourth-largest holding as of Sept. 30, 2022. After taking a closer look at the tech giant, it's easy to see why Soros is a fan of the stock. Continue reading