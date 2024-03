1 Unstoppable Cryptocurrency With 5,300% Upside by 2030, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, which operates 14 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on technological innovations. They include everything from artificial intelligence (AI) to electric vehicles to cryptocurrency.Ark is extremely bullish on the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The firm's official research implies the coin could deliver a gain of 2,000% by 2030, but Wood herself just came out with a new price target that points to a potential upside of more than 5,300%.Bitcoin is trading near an all-time high right now and investors are as enthusiastic about its prospects as ever, but is Wood's forecast realistic?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel