18.04.2023 11:21:00
1 Unstoppable Dividend Stock Down 30% to Buy on the Dip
Opportunities abound in today's volatile stock market. After a dismal performance over the past year, shares of America's health insurance stocks are trading at prices we haven't seen in years. I'll admit that health insurance benefits management isn't the sort of business that excites the average person's imagination. The reliable cash flows they can throw off, though, really get the blood pumping for folks focused on retiring with a large stream of passive income.Right now is an especially good time to load up on one health insurance stock that stands out from the pack. Shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) have tumbled about 30% from the peak they reached last summer. Here are three reasons the stock is a screaming buy right now.Continue reading
