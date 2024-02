1 Unstoppable Growth ETF to Turn $100 Per Month Into $518,000 While Barely Lifting a Finger

Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to build long-term wealth, and with stock prices on the rise, now could be a fantastic time to buy.The S&P 500 recently reached a new all-time high, soaring by nearly 38% from its low point in October 2022. But just because the index has reached new heights doesn't mean it's not a good time to buy. Prices could have much higher to climb, and by investing now, you can take advantage of those potential gains.It's more important than ever, though, to invest in the right places. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be fantastic investments for those looking for a safer and lower-effort option -- and there's one ETF that could turn just $100 per month into more than half a million dollars.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel