1 Unstoppable Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

It is valued at nearly $2 trillion already, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) sure doesn't seem to be approaching maturity. Wall Street is excited about several of its massive growth initiatives, led by the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout its Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform.Shares have soared in the past year, jumping 80% compared to the 27% rally in the S&P 500. Yet there's room for further growth ahead for this business, which is valued more like a retailer than a tech specialist right now . Let's look at why you might want to pick up a few shares of Amazon while they're priced at less than $200.It's hard to overstate the success that Amazon is having with its cloud services platform. Enterprises are increasingly putting more work onto its system, with demand being lifted by new AI functionality.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel