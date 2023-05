1 Unstoppable Growth Stock With 112% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The broader economy is tough to navigate right now. High inflation and rising interest rates are forcing companies to adjust their strategies to offset falling revenue, as consumers and businesses alike have cut back on their spending.As a result, investors are closely monitoring the current earnings season for the quarter ended March 31. It's becoming clear that many companies have made hard but necessary decisions for the well-being of their businesses, which has caught the eye of Wall Street analysts.Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) just reported its results, and it sacrificed some of its lightning-fast revenue growth to drastically improve its bottom-line losses, much to the delight of investors who sent its stock soaring 17% following the news. But there might be more upside ahead because one analyst on Wall Street thinks the stock could soar another 112%. Here's why.