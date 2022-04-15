1 Unstoppable Growth Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The pandemic is more than just a health crisis. It has upended the way we interact socially and professionally, triggering a wave of adoption of the technologies that kept us connected during the worst of it. In some cases, those trends have persisted, particularly for businesses and employees who benefit from work-from-home arrangements, even though the economy has mostly reopened. It wouldn't be possible without companies like Workiva (NYSE: WK), which provides a powerful data unification platform that makes even remote teams feel like they're together. Its stock has dipped 35% from its all-time high amid the broader tech sell-off, and with the company's largest customers driving rapid growth, it might be time to jump in for the long term. Continue reading