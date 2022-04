1 Unstoppable Metaverse Stock With 160% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The metaverse offers the promise of a technological revolution unlike anything society has seen since the dawn of the internet. It describes a collection of virtual worlds built by different companies and individuals, designed to change the way we connect socially and professionally.The value of this opportunity is subject to wide-ranging estimates, but they have one thing in common: they're measured in trillions of dollars. Social-media camera company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is developing an iteration of the metaverse that differs from some of its larger competitors, and it could result in the company taking a leadership position in the industry over the long term. Continue reading