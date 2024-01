1 Unstoppable Multibagger Up 2,530% Since 2009 to Buy in 2024 and Hold Forever

Posting annualized total returns of 26% since its initial public offering in 2009, OTC Markets Group (OTC: OTCM) may be one of the most surprising multibaggers on the publicly traded markets. Shorthand for over-the-counter (OTC) markets, OTC Markets hosts roughly 12,600 businesses that do not qualify for the more stringent marketplaces, such as the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Stock Market. The company may often be viewed as risky due to its connection to these pink sheet shares, which are generally companies in default or severe financial distress. OTC Markets itself, though, could hardly be in better financial shape -- and its recent shareholder returns speak to that fact.Let's dive in and see why OTC Markets looks well positioned to continue its multibagging ways in 2024 and beyond.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel