16.03.2024 11:11:00
1 Unstoppable Multibagger Up 8,540% Since 2000 to Buy and Hold Forever After a Recent Dip in Price
A 2022 survey by Cinch Home Services showed that two out of three Americans were ashamed of the clutter in their houses. This struggle to store belongings has played a significant role in the rise of the circular economy.The circular economy includes sales of secondhand, rental, recycled, and refurbished goods. Simply speaking, it turns "trash" into treasure for a new owner, reutilizing items that would otherwise gather dust in a closet or garage and eventually become useless. Statista believes these resale transactions are set to double in volume worldwide between 2022 and 2026. One company uniquely positioned to thrive amid the circular economy's boom is Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA), a sustainability-focused franchisor. Through its five popular store brands, Winmark's mission is "to provide resale to everyone." With the U.S. economy unlikely to lose its passion for capitalistic spending anytime soon, Winmark could be a great buy following its recent 22% dip. Here's why.
