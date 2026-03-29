Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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29.03.2026 22:31:00
1 Unstoppable Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Before It Soars 200%, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
The quantum computing sector is a great place to find stocks that have the potential to deliver massive returns. However, if one of these companies comes out with a poor testing result or loses a major client, the investment thesis for it can collapse overnight, sending the stock price tumbling. My favorite stock in this space is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). The company has taken the lead in quantum computing accuracy -- and that's key, as error reduction and error correction are the two central problems that must be solved before the technology can start being widely deployed. Analyst John McPeake of Rosenblatt Securities has a $100 price target on the stock, which means he thinks it could triple from here in the next year. So, should investors buy the stock now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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