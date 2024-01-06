|
06.01.2024 13:30:00
1 Unstoppable Stock Down 21% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip in 2024
As a certified B corporation, The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO) and its suite of better-for-you beverages aim to succeed not only for its shareholders but for the sake of all stakeholders involved in its operations. Sourcing three million coconuts from thousands of farms daily for its flagship Vita Coco drink brands, the company aims to bring coconut water to the masses in a sustainable and empowering way for its farmers. Vita Coco emphasizes the importance of its suppliers across the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, and Vietnam. It has trained over 1,000 of its farmers in regenerative agriculture and distributed 23,000 seedlings to replace aging plants, On top of this, despite only recently becoming a $1 billion company, Vita Coco has donated nearly 9 million meals and $3 million worth of its products. Despite this emphasis on all stakeholders, rather than the traditional investor and insider-ownership focus, Vita Coco's version of conscious capitalism could prove to be a win-win for everyone -- shareholders included. Here's what sets the young company apart from its competition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
