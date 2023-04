1 Unstoppable Stock Down 33% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shoulda, woulda, coulda -- nearly every investor has kicked themselves for not having made a move that, in retrospect, seems like it should have been a no-brainer.I think there's one stock that's down by close to 33% right now that you'll regret not buying on the dip. That stock is Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA).Has Easterly's share price plunged because the real estate investment trust (REIT) is losing money? Nope. It continues to deliver solid profits and funds from operations (FFO). Continue reading