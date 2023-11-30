|
1 Unstoppable Stock Down 45% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales just wrapped up, and if you're like me, you probably did all of your shopping online. Technologies like cloud computing have allowed businesses to create seamless digital experiences for their customers, in addition to managing their global workforces and streamlining their operations.Those are all positive things, but having an around-the-clock presence online is also making companies vulnerable to cyberthreats. In fact, research from McKinsey & Company estimates cyberattacks will cause a whopping $10.5 trillion in damage to businesses each year by 2025. That number will have tripled since 2015. As a result, McKinsey says the corporate sector should be spending about $2 trillion per year on cybersecurity to protect against those threats. But here's the problem: Businesses are only on track to spend about $189 billion in 2023, leaving a massive $1.8 trillion gap.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
