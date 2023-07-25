|
25.07.2023 12:10:00
1 Unstoppable Stock Down 85% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) are sitting on a whopping gain of 353% in 2023, yet they are still trading 85% below their all-time high. How is that possible?The stock listed publicly in 2020 at $20, surged as high as $401 in 2021, and then collapsed to a low around $12 late last year. Therefore, its 2023 return has come off an extremely low base relative to where the stock has traded previously. You might be wondering what triggered that roller-coaster ride in the span of just three years. I'll tell you -- and explain why Upstart stock might be a buy now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!