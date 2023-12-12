|
12.12.2023 12:18:00
1 Unstoppable Stock Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club in 2024
Warren Buffett was born in 1930 at the outset of the Great Depression. He purchased his first stock at age 11, and by 1965, he was operating his own investment company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). He still runs the company today. Berkshire holds an incredible portfolio of public and private companies, and it has successfully navigated every post-Depression crisis to significantly outperform the benchmark S&P 500 over the last 58 years.Berkshire's largest holding today is Apple, which became the world's first $1 trillion company in 2018. Since then, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (parent company of Google), and Nvidia have all amassed trillion-dollar valuations of their own.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.12.23
|Google loses antitrust lawsuit against Epic over its app store (Financial Times)
|
12.12.23
|Hiscox to use AI for underwriting process in tie-up with Google (Financial Times)
|
11.12.23
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
07.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.12.23
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
07.12.23
|Zuversicht in New York: Am Nachmittag Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)