1 Unstoppable Stock Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club in 2024

Warren Buffett was born in 1930 at the outset of the Great Depression. He purchased his first stock at age 11, and by 1965, he was operating his own investment company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). He still runs the company today. Berkshire holds an incredible portfolio of public and private companies, and it has successfully navigated every post-Depression crisis to significantly outperform the benchmark S&P 500 over the last 58 years.Berkshire's largest holding today is Apple , which became the world's first $1 trillion company in 2018. Since then, Microsoft Alphabet (parent company of Google), and Nvidia have all amassed trillion-dollar valuations of their own.