1 Unstoppable Stock Set to Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club in 2024
Reaching a $1 trillion valuation is one of the most prestigious milestones a company can achieve, and it usually takes decades of consistent operational excellence. That's why a mere six U.S. companies have valuations of $1 trillion or more right now: However, Apple and Microsoft are the only two companies to have valuations north of $2 trillion at the moment. In fact, they were each worth more than $3 trillion before a recent sell-off in their stock.One more company looks almost certain to join them and stay there. On Friday, within the first hour of the market opening, Nvidia crossed the $2 trillion mark but closed the day back under the major milestone. It is worth $1.97 trillion as of this writing, and $1 trillion of that value was created in the last 12 months alone. Following another spectacular set of financial results released this month, Nvidia is now charging toward a $2 trillion market cap. Here's why it's likely to get there -- and stay there -- this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
